FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms for our Monday, temperatures slowly warm through the week

Heavy rain possible with storms moving through (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our morning so far has been off to a mostly dry start with most of the rain remaining to our south over the Gulf, but that looks to change as we head throughout mid-late morning as showers and storms return. There will be some sunshine in the mix throughout the afternoon that will help to warm us into the upper 80′s, but make sure to grab the rain gear before you head out the door.

Storms possible through the first half of the week (KPLC)

The mild mornings have returned thanks to strong southerly flow bringing plenty of moisture back into Southwest Louisiana with dew points in the lower to middle 70′s as well as cloud cover through the overnight. As you make our way out the door to work and school this morning expect a mostly dry start with just a few isolated showers around, but as the day progresses more widespread shower and storm activity will move in. Temperatures this morning are starting out in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s and despite not having full sunshine throughout the day highs reach the upper 80′s to near 90. With any of the showers and storms expect heavy rainfall as well as lightning with some gusty winds, but the chance of severe weather remains low. There will be some breaks in the rain heading into the overnight but don’t put the rain gear away just yet as more rain is in the forecast for our Tuesday.

Rounds of rain for much of the week ahead (KPLC)

A slow moving cold front is the trigger for all of the storm activity that we are seeing for both our Monday as Tuesday as plenty of tropical moisture continues to be pulled to the north with southerly winds and then the front helps to create the lift for the showers and storms. For our Tuesday the better chance of rain comes in the morning into the early afternoon as the front pushes through with drier weather moving in for the second half of the day. The coverage of showers and storms will remain lower for our Wednesday and Thursday as the front fizzles out just to our south, but is close enough to keep a few storms in the mix. Highs slowly climb as we head into the middle and ending part of our week as more sunshine returns with afternoon highs in the lower 90′s.

Some heavier rainfall possible as we head throughout the week (KPLC)

Rain chances remain isolated heading Friday into Saturday with us being in the middle of two systems, but enough moisture will be in place that isolated afternoon storms will be possible with the daytime heating. A front late into next weekend and early next week once again raises our rain chances and keeps the showers and storms around into next week as well. A quick update on the tropics as Tropical Depression Claudette moves back over the Atlantic today and lifts off northeast away from the United States. Another area of interest in over the central Atlantic and has a low chance of forming over the next 5 days before encountering unfavorable conditions. For now keep the rain gear handy with scattered downpours throughout the day.

Claudette moves out into the Atlantic with just a low chance for a wave in the central Atlantic (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

