FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers overnight with more rain into Monday and Tuesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As our area saw a number of scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms this afternoon, radar is a little quieter late this evening, but a few scattered showers remain and will move up the coastline overnight, so we’ll keep the rain chance going for several more hours. Temperatures overnight won’t drop much thanks to a very noticeable and marked increase in humidity values today. Expect lows in the upper 70s.

The chance of seeing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be around 40% as you head out the door tomorrow morning and will continue to increase through the day, so make sure to have the rain gear handy tomorrow. These increased rain chances are the result of a plume of deep tropical moisture moving inland from the Gulf ahead of an approaching cool front Tuesday.

Models show the front moving through Southwest Louisiana early Tuesday morning with a good round of showers and thunderstorms to start the day and a few additional through the afternoon as the front nears the coast and stalls, leaving us with only a small window of seeing lower humidity through Wednesday morning before the muggies and scattered showers return to the forecast. This front will remain stalled over the area for most of the workweek.

Tropical Depression Claudette continues to move through the Carolinas and work its way offshore tomorrow and no new tropical development is expected over the next 5 days, so we remain worry free in the tropics over the week ahead, and welcome to summer which officially began tonight at 10:31 PM.

