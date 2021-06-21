50/50 Thursdays
El Jerico Bartie found as habitual offender

El Jerico Bartie. (Source: Lake Charles Police)
By KPLC Digital Team
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Monday, June 21, that Judge Kendrick Guidry found El Jerico Bartie, of Lake Charles, to be a fourth or subsequent habitual offender.

The district attorney’s office says Bartie was sentenced to 50 years at hard labor, without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on each of the eight counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. The sentences are to run concurrently, according to the district attorney’s office.

On April 30, 2021, a Calcasieu Parish jury found Bartie guilty as charged on eight counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer for a 2014 incident involving a standoff at a local hotel, the district attorney’s office said.

First Assistant District Attorney Jacob Johnson and Assistant District Attorney Charles Robinson prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

