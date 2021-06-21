Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting women’s self-defense seminars
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting several free women’s self-defense seminars in different locations around the parish on July 10 and 17.
These seminars will be available to anyone 16 years of age and older and will take place at the following locations:
Lake Charles Ward 3 Rec Center
Saturday, July 10 at 8 a.m. - noon
3210 Power Center Parkway, Lake Charles
Sulphur High School Gym
Saturday, July 10 at 8 a.m. - noon
100 Sycamore St., Sulphur
First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff
Saturday, July 17 at 8 a.m. - noon
276 Old Highway 171, Lake Charles
First United Pentecostal Church
Saturday, July 17 at 8 a.m. - noon
230 Smith St., DeQuincy
The self-defense seminar will include lectures and hands-on instruction in women’s self-defense techniques. Women will learn defenses against sudden violent attacks, situational awareness, fear management, and basic defenses against common grabs and strikes.
This half-day seminar will be taught by CPSO deputies who are certified self-defense instructors.
Class size will be limited so women will need to pre-register to attend by calling the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3850.
