Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting women’s self-defense seminars

CPSO To Host Women's Self-Defense Seminars(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting several free women’s self-defense seminars in different locations around the parish on July 10 and 17. 

These seminars will be available to anyone 16 years of age and older and will take place at the following locations:

Lake Charles Ward 3 Rec Center

Saturday, July 10 at 8 a.m. - noon

3210 Power Center Parkway, Lake Charles

Sulphur High School Gym

Saturday, July 10 at 8 a.m. - noon

100 Sycamore St., Sulphur

First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff

Saturday, July 17 at 8 a.m. - noon

276 Old Highway 171, Lake Charles

First United Pentecostal Church

Saturday, July 17 at 8 a.m. - noon

230 Smith St., DeQuincy

The self-defense seminar will include lectures and hands-on instruction in women’s self-defense techniques. Women will learn defenses against sudden violent attacks, situational awareness, fear management, and basic defenses against common grabs and strikes. 

This half-day seminar will be taught by CPSO deputies who are certified self-defense instructors.

Class size will be limited so women will need to pre-register to attend by calling the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3850.

