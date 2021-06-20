McNeese's Donavon Banks falls short in Olympic trials

EUGENE, Oregon – Recently graduated McNeese All-American javelin thrower Donavon Banks finished 15th in the preliminary round of the javelin event at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials here Saturday, falling two feet shy of advancing to the final round in an attempt to qualify for next month’s Tokyo Olympics

Banks threw 221-feet, 3-inches in his first of three throws but was unable to better that mark in his next two attempts, throwing 216-6 and 215-6.

Ethan Shalaway threw 223-3 in his first attempt in which ended up being the 12th place mark to qualify for the final round.

Banks, who reached the qualifying mark for the Olympic Trials with his school record-setting throw of 246-2 at the South Alabama Invitational back in March, earned second-team All-American honors last week after placing 14th at the NCAA Championships.

