50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

McNeese's Donavon Banks falls short in Olympic trials

By McNeese Sports Information
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Oregon – Recently graduated McNeese All-American javelin thrower Donavon Banks finished 15th in the preliminary round of the javelin event at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials here Saturday, falling two feet shy of advancing to the final round in an attempt to qualify for next month’s Tokyo Olympics

Banks threw 221-feet, 3-inches in his first of three throws but was unable to better that mark in his next two attempts, throwing 216-6 and 215-6.

Ethan Shalaway threw 223-3 in his first attempt in which ended up being the 12th place mark to qualify for the final round.

Banks, who reached the qualifying mark for the Olympic Trials with his school record-setting throw of 246-2 at the South Alabama Invitational back in March, earned second-team All-American honors last week after placing 14th at the NCAA Championships.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in

Latest News

Frank Wilson speaks to football camp participants
Frank Wilson hosts successful Elite Showcase football camp
LSU Right Fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU’s Dylan Crews named 2021 National Freshman of the year by Perfect Game
LSU baseball assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain
REPORT: Texas A&M will hire LSU’s Nolan Cain
McNeese Cowboy javelin throwers Donavon Banks and Hunter Longino punched their tickets to the...
McNeese’s Donavon Banks to compete at U.S. Olympic trials Saturday