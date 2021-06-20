SWLA Arrest Report - June 19, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 19, 2021.

Tonya Rena Landry, 47, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; simple battery.

Clint Paul Farris, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.

Rafael Antonio Ramirez, 44, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).

Lacresha Ann Redmond, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; operating while intoxicated fourth offense; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical tests: arrests for driving while intoxicated; tail lamps; driver must be licensed.

Benjamin Elvis Berniard, 48, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

James Joseph Guillory, 24, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Cody Alan Dearman, 29, Alvin, TX: Prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.

Daja Janae Rochon, 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; theft less than $1,000.

Jeremiah Trevon Simien, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery (2 charges).

Donavon Eugene Moore, 23, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery: strangulation; domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.