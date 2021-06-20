Lake Charles police seeking information on Albert Street homicide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department says they are asking the public for information regarding a homicide that occurred Saturday night.

Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman, says on Saturday, June 19, at approximately 8:25 p.m., officers were assigned to the 400 block of Albert Street in reference to a homicide. Upon arrival, officers were able to confirm that a homicide had occurred, according to Keenum.

Lake Charles police are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Kirt Farquhar at 337-491-1311.

