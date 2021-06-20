Frank Wilson hosts successful Elite Showcase football camp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first annual elite showcase football camp attracted student-athletes and coaches from different parts of Louisiana. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson says the turnout was more than he expected.

“Outstanding! Honestly pleasantly surprised anticipated about 250 kids or so we’re somewhere around the 500 mark,” Wilson said. “Over 400 kids are here excited to be able to host the student-athletes of Calcasieu Parish of southwest Louisiana of the entire state of Louisiana and our bordering states as well.”

Current Cowboys Isaiah Chambers and Jamal Pettigrew were once where these young players are at and volunteered to give back. They say it’s important for student-athletes to learn and listen.

“I pretty much tell them to pay attention, be attentive to detail listen to the coaches, do everything full speed, and just have a sense of urgency when you’re out here,” said Chambers.

With the experience Chambers and Pettigrew have, volunteering to help the up and coming stars of tomorrow was a no-brainer for either of them.

“I think it’s very important to get all the high school athletes out here to these camps,” Pettigrew said. “Go to every camp you can get as much exposure as you can.”

Wilson welcomed coach’s from Louisiana College, Southern University of Shreveport, and his long-time friend LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron.

“Outstanding job by Frank Wilson and his staff,” Orgeron said. “McNeese is a great attraction it’s in a great area. Everybody sees the job that Frank and his staff are doing, they want to come here and be coached.”

Both Orgeron and Wilson coached together at Ole Miss and LSU.

“It’s an honor for them to be here on our campus working with these student-athletes and giving them a chance to be in front of some of the best and brightest in all of college football,” Wilson said.

In addition to the coaches, Wilson also brought in 10 year NFL veteran and New Orleans native Kendrick Lewis

“It’s just appreciation for all he’s done for me when I was a little kid when I was just a high school pup when he coached me in high school. He taught me so much,” Lewis said. “He gave me so much as far as knowledge, as far as maturing as a man so my due justice is to just come back out and help him, and give back to his youth, and give back to his pre-high school and college students, and just help them out and give my knowledge of what I learned throughout my career of playing football.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.