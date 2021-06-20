FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms on the return for Father’s Day

Claudette races eastward (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a very hot and humid day, temperatures remain in the 80s this evening and higher levels of humidity will make those temperatures slower to fall overnight with lows only in the upper 70s for most of Southwest Louisiana. Radar remains quiet as the effects of Tropical Depression Claudette remain well to our east over Alabama and Georgia.

Rain chances going up (KPLC)

By the time you wake up Sunday morning, clouds will begin to be on the increase as a surge of tropical moisture pulls northward over the area. This will lead to better rain chances as scattered showers and thunderstorms begin to develop later in the morning and afternoon across the entire area. There will be about a 40-50% chance of storms on Sunday as these remain scattered in coverage and taper off by early evening. Ahead of the storms, highs top out in the lower 90s with heat index readings above 100.

Front on the way Tuesday (KPLC)

This surge of tropical moisture will continue to pull up over the state on Monday when more scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely through the day. This will also be enhanced by a rare June cool front that will begin to move into the state late Monday into Tuesday keeping our rain chances on the higher side through the first half of the workweek.

10 Day Forecast (KPLC)

This front will bring the highest rain chances through Tuesday before fizzling out over the area. We’ll continue to see a moisture laden atmosphere through the remainder of the week which means an afternoon shower or thunderstorm chance remains in the forecast each day with otherwise hot and humid temperatures topping out in the lower to middle 90s during the afternoon with nighttime lows in the upper 70s. The tropics look to stay quiet over the next several days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.