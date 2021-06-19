SWLA Arrest Report - June 18, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 18, 2021.

Royal Newton, 45, Harvey: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; attempt and conspiracy.

Arthur Lewis Hicks, 40, Harvey: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; attempt and conspiracy; use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; driver must be licensed.

Kenneth Andre Hamilton, 44, Marrero: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; attempt and conspiracy.

Jacob Kyle Richard, 28, Lake Charles: Use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; tail lamps; possession of marijuana 1st offense: 14 grams or less; possession of a controlled dangerous substance: Schedule IV, prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; careless operation.

Rachel Foster, 45, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse battery; parole violation.

Devin Wayne Koonce, 27, Sulphur: Obscenity.

Christian Latreal Willis, 19, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Thomas Jude Billings, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance: Schedule IV; theft less than $1,000; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; revocation of parole.

Szabor Malik Terrill Veal, 20, Opelousas: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic (2 charges); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV Narcotic; cruelty to juveniles (2 charges); money laundering: transactions involving proceeds of criminal activity.

Austin Reed Thibodeaux, 22, Sulphur: Attempted unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; possession of a controlled dangerous substance: Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.

Michael Anderson Atwell, 45, Sulphur: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; battery of emergency room personnel, emergency services personnel, or a healthcare professional; battery of a police officer; disturbing the peace.

Jordan Kane Hunsicker, 29, Sulphur: Instate detainer; operating while intoxicated: second offense.

River Austin Ray Langley, 26, Westlake: Direct contempt of court.

Kirk Anthony Vaughn, 48, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; theft of a firearm.

Cameron Blake Fruge, 26, Houston, TX: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Madeline Anne Danahay, 26, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; illegal transmission of monetary funds; direct contempt of court (2 charges).

Tonya Rena Landry, 47, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; simple battery.

Clint Paul Farris, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.

