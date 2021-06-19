Recovery assistance offered starting next week.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After being battered from numerous natural disasters, a significant number of locals still have a long road of recovery ahead of them.

Many of those locals have struggled for nearly a year and will continue to struggle until their lives are put back together again.

“We’re a couple of months shy of that one-year mark, and I just can’t believe we’re here. I can’t believe that we’re here,” Chris Livergood said.

Chris Livergood’s home went from the home he knew to shambles after Hurricane Laura ripped through Louisiana. Nearly a year later, he is still picking up the pieces the storm left behind.

“A big oak tree went smack dab just shy of the middle of our home. Our six-car carport made us really, really glad we evacuated, because it came down completely. It would have crushed both of our vehicles,” Livergood said.

He tells himself every month will be the last month repairs remain incomplete, so that one day he can finally move back into his home.

“Every time, every time I step into our home at the moment, I just want to scream. I just want to scream. I can’t believe we are still here,” Livergood said.

Starting Monday, United Way of Southwest Louisiana will offer recovery assistance for those still needing help with FEMA, SBA, insurance and more. You can call 211 for more information.

The program will run from June 21 to July 15 at Washington-Marion Magnet High School (2802 Pineview St., Lake Charles).

· Opens June 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

· June 22 - July 15, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

