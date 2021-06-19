LSU’s Dylan Crews named 2021 National Freshman of the year by Perfect Game

BATON ROUGE, La - LSU right fielder Dylan Crews has been named the 2021 National Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game.

Crews, a product of Longwood, Fla., hit .362 (89-for-246) this season with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases. He has received Second-Team All-America, Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC, and Freshman All-SEC recognition.

He is the seventh LSU baseball player to receive National Freshman of the Year recognition, joining second baseman Todd Walker (1992), pitcher Brett Laxton (1993), second baseman Mike Fontenot (2000), pitcher Lane Mestepey (2001), shortstop Alex Bregman (2013) and pitcher Alex Lange (2015).

Crews’ total of 18 home runs represents the most by a freshman in LSU single-season history, surpassing the mark of Fontenot, who launched 17 dingers as a freshman in 2000.

Crews helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning all-tournament honors as he batted .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, four RBI, and six runs scored.

