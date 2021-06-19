3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people died early Saturday morning when a Williamsburg County Transit bus and an SUV collided early Saturday morning in Georgetown County.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson Road.

Georgetown Fire EMS said the crash involving a head-on collision between an SUV and a transit bus with 35 people, including the driver. The Williamsburg County Government confirmed one of their transit buses was involved.

One person on the bus has died along with two people in the SUV, according to Tony Hucks, the Assistant Chief with Georgetown EMS. He says all three of them died on scene.

At least three helicopters were called to the scene, and only one person was flown to the hospital for injuries., according to Huck.

All ground transports were taken on two ambu-buses. It’s not yet clear how many people were on them.

Browns Ferry Road will be blocked while the investigation is underway, according to Highway Patrol. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Highway Patrol reports there is still an active scene.

