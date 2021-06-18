VIDEO: Suspects open fire on home in Jennings

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is looking for suspects in a shooting in the area of McKinley and Craig streets early this morning.

One person is in custody, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes.

Semmes asks anyone with information on the shooting to call 337-821-5513. The suspects fled in a vehicle that is possibly a gray Chrysler 200 or a Dodge Avenger.

A Jennings police officer monitoring the area for catalytic converter thieves captured audio of the shooting on police dashcam, Semmes said. Multiple gunshots can be heard in the video.

The police chief said about 50 rounds were fired.

”(The officer) happened to be in the right place at the right time - almost the wrong place at the wrong time,” Semmes said.

No one was hurt, but two homes were struck with gunfire, Semmes said.

The police chief said it is believed that the suspects were targeting a house on McKinley Street, but that shots ended up also being fired into the home of an elderly woman on Craig Street. He said it is believed they parked a street over, got out of their cars, and walked to the house before opening fire. They then fled, leading the officer on a chase.

