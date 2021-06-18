50/50 Thursdays
Tuten Park invites community to learn about native pollinators

Tuten Park
Tuten Park(kplc)
By Amanda Johnson
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuten Park, once a popular spot to enjoy nature, is closed to the public due to damage from last year’s hurricanes. However, the park remains a refuge for local plants and animals. On Saturday, June 26, the park will reopen for one hour to educate visitors on Louisiana’s native pollinators and plants and encourage them to “’bee’ a better friend to pollinators,” according to City of Lake Charles spokesperson Katie Harrington.

Nature in Focus, Partners in Parks and Greengate Garden Center will team up to provide a seminar on the importance of local pollinator species and what the park is doing to benefit them, Harrington says. Visitors can learn where to find plants that benefit bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and other pollinators. The seminar is part of the upcoming National Pollinator Week.

The free event, “Plants for Pollinators,” is planned for 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 26 at Tuten Park.

