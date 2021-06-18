SWLA Arrest Report - June 17, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 17, 2021.

Dustin Allen Dean, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; must have a vehicle license.

Dan Robert Henley, 43, Many: Theft under $5,000.

Sarah Lee Broussard, 40, Sulphur: Battery.

Rachel Renee Holloway, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); material witness.

Jason Anthony Statum, 50, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Annette Marie Odegar, 54, Orange, TX: Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons; aggravated property damage; aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm.

Dillon Craig Thompson, 27, DeQuincy: Contempt of court (3 charges).

Ronald George Turner, 32, Sulphur: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; child desertion; illegal use of dangerous substances in the presence of a minor; resisting an officer; conspiracy; theft under $1,000.

Shada Paul Tate, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Anthony Michael Young, 24, Reserve: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; speeding; switched license plates.

Damar Leewards Francois, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

