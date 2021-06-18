Summer of Service program offers teens chance to make impact

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana is hosting the Summer of Service program to encourage teens to make an impact in the community this summer.

It’s the optimal time to take advantage of being outdoors, and what better way to spend that than to give back.

“This year we are actually doing a service towards senior citizens where we’re going to be helping them with yard work,” said Ashley Durel, marketing and communications manager with United Way of Southwest Louisiana. “We’re not just a big picture kind of organization, we also look at the small picture and that the individuals are just as important as the community because, without the individuals, you can’t have a community.”

Durel said volunteering helps participants gain a better appreciation for the community. The Summer of Service program is for teen volunteers between the ages of 13 and 18. The time commitment for a day’s work is expected to be around four to six hours and on-the-job equipment will be provided.

Volunteers are able to sign up for more than one day. As of now, there are three dates scheduled to volunteer: June 23, June 30, and July 3.

“It’s a great way to meet individuals that you may not meet every day in your life,” Durel said. “You’re going to be meeting people your own age from different schools in the area and different people in your community that you may have never actually interacted with.”

For more information or to sign up, click HERE.

