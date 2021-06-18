50/50 Thursdays
Sports Person of the Week - Clayton Rasbeary

By Brandon A. Williams
Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clayton Rasbeary is a fierce competitor who’s never satisfied with just being good enough.

“As a competitor, I always want to win, I think I’m super driven, hardworking,” said Rabeary. “I’m not ever really satisfied. I’ll kind of sit back and say, ‘Sweet, we won,’ for a couple of hours, maybe a day or two, and then it’s back to the grind.

In his final season with the pokes, the bearded one led the team in home runs (12), was named the Southland Conference baseball tournament MVP, and earned ABCA All-Region second-team honors.

“Once they started announcing awards, I started thinking about it I didn’t hear my name called yet and I was like man that would be awesome if I got MVP and they called my name and I mean it’s just a blessing and I’m happy for it,” Rasbeary said.

As his career as a Cowboy is coming to an end Rasbeary says being a part of this program has been one of the highlights of his life, and encourages any athletes with aspirations to play college baseball to check out McNeese’s program.

“The best thing I’ve ever been a part of, the culture is win today and win forever. It’s not only making good ballplayers, but it’s making good men,” Rasbeary added. “Anybody that’s looking to come here I would 100% you shouldn’t have a doubt in your mind about coming to McNeese.”

