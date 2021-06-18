50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Millennium Park has officially reopened

By Madison Glaser
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Millennium Park has officially reopened.

The free to the public park reopened roughly two weeks ago after finishing repairs from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

With equipment like the spider climber, different slides, monkey bars, and more there is something for children of all ages.

The park is open 7 days a week.

The park will open temporarily on Mondays at 1 p.m. while they finish hurricane repairs and will close at 7 p.m.

Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Assistant Director of Recreations and Parks Helen Lewis wishes she could be out there enjoying the water with the kids.

“I wish I was out there in a t-shirt and pair of shorts with them getting wet. This is the time to have a lot of fun and I’m so happy we are able to provide this wonderful service to children so they won’t have to set in the house in front of a computer or on their phone, they can really be kids again.”

Most of the repairs are finished at Millennium park but they still have a couple of things up their sleeves.

“We have a surprise new piece of equipment. I cannot tell you what it is but parents you’ll just have to keep bringing your children back out and keep looking for it.”

The park also still plans on replacing their canopies that were damaged by the storms.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Three arrests have been made in connection to an alleged shooting that has left one person in...
Three arrests made in connection to Friday shooting
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Millennium Park is back open
Millennium Park has officially reopened
Not much change with the system as winds are at 35 mph with gust to 40 mph
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Little impacts expected from system in the Gulf, more storms by Father’s Day
SWLA Arrest Report - June 17, 2021
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-10 scheduled for brief closure near Texas border at 8:00 a.m.