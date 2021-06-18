Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Millennium Park has officially reopened.

The free to the public park reopened roughly two weeks ago after finishing repairs from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

With equipment like the spider climber, different slides, monkey bars, and more there is something for children of all ages.

The park is open 7 days a week.

The park will open temporarily on Mondays at 1 p.m. while they finish hurricane repairs and will close at 7 p.m.

Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Assistant Director of Recreations and Parks Helen Lewis wishes she could be out there enjoying the water with the kids.

“I wish I was out there in a t-shirt and pair of shorts with them getting wet. This is the time to have a lot of fun and I’m so happy we are able to provide this wonderful service to children so they won’t have to set in the house in front of a computer or on their phone, they can really be kids again.”

Most of the repairs are finished at Millennium park but they still have a couple of things up their sleeves.

“We have a surprise new piece of equipment. I cannot tell you what it is but parents you’ll just have to keep bringing your children back out and keep looking for it.”

The park also still plans on replacing their canopies that were damaged by the storms.

