McNeese’s Donavon Banks to compete at U.S. Olympic trials Saturday

EUGEN, Oregon - McNeese All-American javelin thrower Donavon Banks will begin his run for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday when he competes in the javelin event as part of the 2020 U.S. Olympics Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

Banks is one of 24 entries in the javelin event and will throw in the second flight beginning at 4:15 p.m. CT. Events from Saturday’s schedule will broadcast live on NBC Sports Network from 7-9 p.m. CT and then from 9-10 p.m. CT on NBC.

The Shreveport native qualified for the trials back in March when he threw 246-2 at the South Alabama Invitational.

Since then, he won a silver medal at the Southland Conference Outdoor Championships, finished eighth at the NCAA East Preliminary Round, and was 14th at the NCAA Championships.

The top three finishers in the event will qualify for the Olympic team while the fourth-place finisher will be selected as an alternate.

