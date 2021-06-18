50/50 Thursdays
LSU swimmer Brooks Curry qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

LSU swimmer Brooks Curry qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.
LSU swimmer Brooks Curry qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.(Source: LSU Swimming & Diving)
By Spencer Chrisman
Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore Brooks Curry made history on Thursday, June 17 has he became the first American swimmer in LSU history to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team.

Curry, placed fourth in the 100 meter free final of the Olympic trials with a time of 48.19. He joins 13 former Tigers to compete in the Olympics and is the first LSU swimmer to participate in the men’s 100-meter freestyle since Sion Brinn in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

A native of Atlanta qualified for the U.S. Swimming Trials in the 50-meter free with a time of 22.80 and the 100 meter free with a time of 49.06.

The two-time All-American is was a 2020 SEC Champion and hold the school record for the 100-meter free at 41.81.

