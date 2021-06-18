Fisherman’s body recovered from Toledo Bend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The body of a Zwolle fisherman was found in Toledo Bend Reservoir Friday after he reported having problems with his boat, says the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Richard R. Irwin, 73, had been on the water in his 20-pound bass boat Thursday night. His wife said he called at 8:30 p.m. to say he was having engine troubles, but would try to get back to the launch. His wife called authorities when he did not return.

The next morning, Irwin’s body was recovered from the water near Aimwell Road around 9:00.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is leading the investigation. The cause of death and how he entered the water are currently unknown.

