50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Fisherman’s body recovered from Toledo Bend

The body of Richard Irwin Bagwell, 73, was found in the Toledo Bend Reservoir Friday, June 18,...
The body of Richard Irwin Bagwell, 73, was found in the Toledo Bend Reservoir Friday, June 18, 2021.(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Johnson
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The body of a Zwolle fisherman was found in Toledo Bend Reservoir Friday after he reported having problems with his boat, says the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Richard R. Irwin, 73, had been on the water in his 20-pound bass boat Thursday night. His wife said he called at 8:30 p.m. to say he was having engine troubles, but would try to get back to the launch. His wife called authorities when he did not return.

The next morning, Irwin’s body was recovered from the water near Aimwell Road around 9:00.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is leading the investigation. The cause of death and how he entered the water are currently unknown.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Three arrests have been made in connection to an alleged shooting that has left one person in...
Three arrests made in connection to Friday shooting
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Juneteenth has a rich history in the African American community, and local advocates say this...
Celebrating and reflecting on Juneteenth in SWLA
FEMA says the goal of the joint recovery center is to assist survivors in applying for federal...
FEMA: Disaster assistance and vaccination opportunities coming to Lake Charles
Children ages three and up participated in swimming lessons this week for with special needs
I can swim!
VIDEO: Celebrating and reflecting on Juneteenth in SWLA
juneteenth