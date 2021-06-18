FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-10 scheduled for brief closure near Texas border at 8:00 a.m.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 eastbound and westbound are scheduled to be temporarily closed for road work at 8 a.m. this morning, June 18, 2021.

According to Louisiana State Police, the closure is necessary for workers to suspend a power line and is expected to last about 20 minutes.

Motorists traveling this route are advised to watch for slow or stopped traffic and allow for extra time to reach their destination.

Interstate 10 Traffic Advisory (Southwest Louisiana): Interstate 10 Eastbound and Westbound near the Texas state line... Posted by Louisiana State Police on Thursday, June 17, 2021

