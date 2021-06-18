50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-10 scheduled for brief closure near Texas border at 8:00 a.m.

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 eastbound and westbound are scheduled to be temporarily closed for road work at 8 a.m. this morning, June 18, 2021.

According to Louisiana State Police, the closure is necessary for workers to suspend a power line and is expected to last about 20 minutes.

Motorists traveling this route are advised to watch for slow or stopped traffic and allow for extra time to reach their destination.

Interstate 10 Traffic Advisory (Southwest Louisiana): Interstate 10 Eastbound and Westbound near the Texas state line...

Posted by Louisiana State Police on Thursday, June 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Three arrests have been made in connection to an alleged shooting that has left one person in...
Three arrests made in connection to Friday shooting
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - June 17, 2021
Not much change with the system as winds are at 35 mph with gust to 40 mph
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Little impacts expected from system in the Gulf, more storms by Father’s Day
Those who work hand in hand with the homeless feel that there is a bigger picture to look at.
Community advocates react following denied homeless shelter
Parish leaders adding that the heavy flooding in May only exacerbated issues experienced...
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury votes to begin bid process for drainage cleanup