FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Little impacts expected from system in the Gulf, more storms by Father’s Day

Highs reach the lower 90's once again through the afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A cooler start for Southwest Louisiana this morning with temperatures in the upper 60′s north of I-10 and lower 70′s for areas farther south towards the coastline. Our Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is still churning in the Gulf this morning with little increase in intensity and organization as it lifts off to the north with much of the convection spread well east of the center.

Few tropical downpours for our afternoon possible (KPLC)

Heading off to work on this Friday morning we will see pleasant temperatures and a relatively comfortable feel as dew points remain in the upper 60′s with an east to northeast breeze. Throughout the day we see a mixture of sun and clouds as some of the outflow from the Gulf system pushes cloud cover into our area, but the overall chance of rain remains on the lower end. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible as we head into the afternoon as some of the outer bands try and reach as far west as Southwest Louisiana. We are on the good side of the storm and track, which is the western side and that means we see lower rain chances as the west side remains largely dry. The better chance and seeing some of the showers and storms will be into the eastern portions of the viewing area, but even then they remain scattered at best. Highs even with the clouds climb back into the upper 80′s to near 90.

Not much change with the system as winds are at 35 mph with gust to 40 mph (KPLC)

Our system looks approaches the coastline as we head into early Saturday morning making landfall somewhere in South Central Louisiana and then pushing off to the north and east throughout the day. It will be a quick moving system and our Saturday looks to be in good shape overall as we may see just a few isolated storms into the afternoon with breezy conditions. The extra cloud cover will help to keep things cooler with highs only into the upper 80′s for both Saturday and Sunday. Of course Sunday is Father’s Day and the forecast does call for scattered showers and storms to return. While it won’t be raining every minute of the day the chance of rain is the highest over the next 3 days.

Southwest Louisiana looks to see low impacts as we stay on the west side of the storm (KPLC)

Into next week things stay on the unsettled side as a slow moving front brings increased rain chances as we head through the middle of the week before things begin to dry out late week. Rain totals from the tropical system won’t be that impressive with many of us not picking up more than a half an inch. Into next week however the rain will be more widespread bring some totals of 1-2 inches throughout Southwest Louisiana, but this will come over the span of a few days.

Tracking increased rain chances heading into Father's Day (KPLC)

Quickly looking at the tropics the only system we are watching is the one currently in the Gulf, which is expected to develop into a Tropical Storm before it makes landfall, but even then we see very low impacts from this storm. It will be breezy at times with some scattered showers and even a few storms, but that is about all we can expect for the majority of us. Along the coastline there may be a period in which we see tides running around 1-2 feet above normal. For now have a great Friday and a Happy Father’s Day weekend!

Scattered storms continue to move through as we head into next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.