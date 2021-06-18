First Alert Forecast: Drier start to the weekend, no tropical threat to SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We continue to watch the system in the Gulf of Mexico previously known as Invest 92L, now known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Three. Hurricane Hunters were out much of the afternoon Friday and could not find a well-defined center of circulation, which is why it is not classified as a tropical system. It still has a 12-to-18-hour window of time over water in which it could gain some tropical characteristics, but this does not change anything.

Bottomline for SWLA this will have no impact on our weather! Best we will notice is a slight breeze through Saturday and tides that might run 1 to 2 feet above normal. Rain looks to be very limited, and thus I have reduced the chance of rain to 20% through Saturday. If you have outdoor plans here in SWLA you should have no problems.

And let this system be a lesson on paying attention to the source of information you see on social media. Unfortunately, there was a lot of bad information put out by many “so-called” meteorologists, and sadly even by some actual meteorologists. We here at KPLC do NOT believe in hyping things up for no reason, we will tell you the facts and any impacts we feel will impact our area; but we will never simply post model data with no context. Count on us here at KPLC for the best information and be take anything you see posted elsewhere with a big grain of salt, or possibly the entire salt container!

Saturday looks great with little chance of rain and warm and humid conditions. I do expect lows to only reach the mid 70s and afternoon highs to top out in the low 90s. But the humidity will make it feel even worse with heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s. I am including a 20% chance of rain, so check the radar using the KPLC First Alert Weather App.

Rain chances will begin to increase Sunday as more moisture gets pulled north across SWLA, so I am including a 40% chance of rain. I do not expect a washout, but there will be more showers around and they could impact your outdoor plans. Aside from the rain it will remain warm and humid with temperatures similar to Saturday.

A weak cold front will be in our area Monday through Wednesday and that will likely help to increase the chance of rain a bit. Temperatures will also be down a little thanks to more clouds and rain around, not really a cooldown though. And by the end of the week we should return to normal with scattered mainly afternoon showers and storms.

The rest of the tropics look quiet for now, and I do not see any signs of that changing into next week at least.

Have a great weekend and Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

