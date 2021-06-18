FEMA: Disaster assistance and vaccination opportunities coming to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced that disaster assistance services will be available for survivors of the May severe storms, tornadoes and flooding at an in-person Recovery Service Center (RSC) in Lake Charles.

FEMA, the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the City of Lake Charles, and Calcasieu Parish have teamed up to offer multiple services in one location.

FEMA says the goal of the joint recovery center is to assist survivors in applying for federal disaster assistance and to connect them with other agencies for help with their immediate needs, and no appointment is needed.

Specialists will be on hand to help residents access FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration programs. Survivors can talk with specialists about home repair or rebuilding, sign up for immediate needs assistance (such as muck/gut, mud out and debris removal) and find answers to construction and mitigation questions, according to FEMA.

FEMA says free COVID-19 vaccinations will also be offered for those wanting them. They said the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine from the federal supply will be administered with no appointment needed, as the goal is to make it easy for Louisianans to receive the vaccines.

Both disaster assistance and vaccination services are located at the Washington-Marion Magnet High School, located at 2802 Pineview St. in Lake Charles.

The Recovery Service Center will open Monday, June 21, at 1 p.m. and then open each Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Mobile Vaccination Unit will be open Monday, June 21 and will also be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

These sites will remain open through Thursday, July 15.

