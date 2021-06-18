50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Dylan Crews named Perfect Game Freshman of the Year

LSU Baseball
Dylan Crews (3)
Dylan Crews (3)(Source: LSU Baseball)
By Spencer Chrisman
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU right-fielder Dylan Crews has been named Perfect Game/Rawlings Sports Freshman of the Year. Crews was the top rated undrafted high school prospect to step on to a college campus. Crews withdrew his name days just before the 2020 MLB Draft.

Crews has also been named a Second Team All-American by Perfect Game/Rawlings Sports. He joins LSU ace Landon Marceaux who was also named a Second Team All-American.

Crews had a monster season for the Tigers in his rookie campaign, he started all 63 games for LSU and hit .362 going 89-for-246 at the plate.

RELATED: LSU’s Marceaux, Crews earn All-America honors

A native of Longwood, Fla. Crews hit 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homer runs, 42 RBI and 12 stolen bases for the Tigers. He was a key part in helping the Tigers win the Eugene Regional and reach the Super Regionals after starting 1-8 in SEC play.

Crews has recently been named to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshmen All-American Team as well as a National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Freshmen All-American.

RELATED: LSU’s Crews & Morgan named Freshman All-Americans

During his rookie season, Crews broke Mike Fontenot’s record for most home runs as a true freshman who previously had 17 in 2000.

RELATED: 3 LSU freshmen earn All-American honors

Crews has also been named the Freshmen All-SEC Team and was a Second Team All-SEC selection.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Three arrests have been made in connection to an alleged shooting that has left one person in...
Three arrests made in connection to Friday shooting
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

McNeese Cowboy javelin throwers Donavon Banks and Hunter Longino punched their tickets to the...
McNeese’s Donavon Banks to compete at U.S. Olympic trials Saturday
LSU swimmer Brooks Curry qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.
LSU swimmer Brooks Curry qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
LSU head coach Will Wade
Will Wade adds four-star guard for class of 2022
Clayton Rasbeary smacks a 2 run home run in the SLC championship game.
Sports Person of the Week - Clayton Rasbeary