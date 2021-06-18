Community meeting for owners/residents along West Prien Lake Road canceled

50/50 Thursdays
The meeting dates were originally set for Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22, but Harrington says due to unforeseen circumstances, the meetings have been canceled until further notice.(City of Lake Charles)
By KPLC Digital Team
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles says the community meeting planned for property owners and residents along West Prien Lake Road has been canceled until further notice.

According to Katie Harrington, public information officer for the city, says property owners and residents in the area of West Prien Lake Road from Cove Lane to Ihles Road were invited to attend an upcoming Community Meeting for “Capital Project No. 3177 – W. Prien Lake Road Widening from Cove Lane to Ihles Road.”

The meeting dates were originally set for Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22, but Harrington says due to unforeseen circumstances, the meetings have been canceled until further notice.

Harrington says impacted property owners or residents who have questions can submit them to engineering@cityoflc.us or contact Cole Thompson of D.W. Jessen & Associates at 337-433-0561 or Caitlin Smith with the City of Lake Charles Engineering Department at 337-491-1490.

