Community advocates react following denied homeless shelter

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Advocates for the homeless community are at a loss of words after the city denied construction for the Saint Joseph Refuge Shelter for Men. As the homeless community continues to grow, these advocates are asking city officials why they dropped the ball.

Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana’s request for the shelter was denied with a 2-5 vote by the city council. The same people who fought for the homeless at last night’s meeting have not given up hope just yet.

“Last night was heartbreaking. Our city officials had the chance to really step up and really help,” Rusty Havens said.

“I’m heartbroken. We’ve been working with the homeless for nine years. We don’t have anything in this town to offer,” Kelli Stawecki said.

Residents within the same neighborhood as the proposed shelter voiced their concerns at the city council meeting. Heavier foot traffic, safety issues and lower property value were all on the list of considerations.

Those who work hand in hand with the homeless feel that there is a bigger picture to look at.

“They’re here, and they’re going to stay here. And until we can have something to offer them to better their lives, nothing is going to change,” Stawecki said.

“If we address this at a centralized location, we can really help and provide lasting change for those that want it,” John Hixson said.

What’s next is the question that remains unanswered. These volunteers hope the city will do its part in helping those who need it most.

“At some point, somebody is just going to have to say yes, and we’re just going to have to give it a try and go for it,” Stawecki said.

“We need city officials to consider what if it was them. What if they were in that situation?” Havens said.

We reached out to Catholic Charities, and they said they have no a comment at this time.

