Celebrating and reflecting on Juneteenth in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The first, new federal holiday in nearly four decades has become official and celebrations have already commenced in the Lake Area.

Juneteenth has a rich history in the African American community, and local advocates say this is a big step forward in educating all races about what the day truly means.

It’s no doubt this year’s celebration of Juneteenth will feel different.

Juneteenth pays tribute to the day the last slaves in Texas were freed. It was initially only acknowledged as a holiday in the lone star state. Over the years it has grasped the attention of people across the nation.

As June 19th celebrations approach, a whole new sense of excitement and emotion likely for many Americans across the country.

”And I’m just so excited that it finally is given the recognition that it absolutely deserves and we can all celebrate. Not just African Americans but all Americans,” said local, retired Judge Ron Ware.

Ware says, for him, June 19 is a day of reflection.

”I’ve been celebrating Juneteenth for a long time. My great grandfather lived in Galveston many many years ago. He died in 1900 during the storms,” Ware said.

The day recognizes the emancipation of formerly enslaved African Americans in 1865. It originated in Galveston, Texas.

The country will now celebrate Juneteenth as the twelfth federal holiday after a bill recognizing the day was signed Thursday by President Joe Biden; the legislation will take effect this Saturday.

”That third time, there were approximately 250 thousand enslaved people in Texas that were now given their freedom. That didn’t necessarily end slavery. Even the emancipation proclamation didn’t end slavery,” Ware said.

Emancipation Proclamation

The national holiday celebrates the Emancipation Proclamation in the United States that was issued Jan. 1, 1863, by President Abraham Lincoln as the country was entering the third year of the Civil War. The proclamation declared all persons held as slaves within rebellious states “shall be free.”

“Juneteenth is a significant part of not just African-American history but American history,” Ware said. “It’s a time of reflection, looking back at how far we have come and looking forward at how much further we have to go.”

Having served decades as a prosecutor, public defender, and judge and one of few African Americans to hold the stature locally, Ware says this latest acknowledgment makes way for more inclusion and diversity.

”That played an important role in the courts because a lot of times when individuals went to court they were seeking the equal protection of the law and were entitled to the due process of law. So, there were some legal implications.”

He hopes this latest federal move will spark more conversations about race relations and mandated education surrounding June 19th.

Several Juneteenth events will be held throughout Southwest Louisiana including the Lake Area’s first-ever Juneteenth Parade.

Lake Charles to celebrate Juneteenth with inaugural parade.

Allen Parish will begin its Juneteenth celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday with a parade through Oberlin hosted by the Allen Parish Juneteenth Committee. The festivities will continue at Veterans Memorial Park with guest speakers, activities for families, and blood sugar tests to screen for diabetes.

In DeRidder, the celebration will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park. Guests can enjoy free food, drinks, and item giveaways.

