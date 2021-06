Boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder; services restored for others

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder says water service has been restored to customers in the vicinity of Starlight Baptist Church.

Until further notice, a boil advisory is in effect for residents living in the following areas:

· Cedar Street

· Ollie Street

· Elton Mango Drive

· Oak Street

· Elm Street

· Rock Street

· Woodrow Batties Drive

· Vine Street

· Johnny Jones Lane

· St. James Street

· California Street

· Louise Street

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.