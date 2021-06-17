50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

US Mint to issue quarters honoring notable American women

Sally Ride, the first U.S. woman in space, and poet and author Maya Angelou are among female...
Sally Ride, the first U.S. woman in space, and poet and author Maya Angelou are among female trailblazers whose likenesses will appear on the U.S. quarter.(Source: US Mint)
By Associated Press
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Poet and author Maya Angelou, America’s first woman in space and a revered Cherokee Nation leader are among female trailblazers whose likenesses will appear on the U.S. quarter.

The new four-year American Women Quarters Program celebrates women’s accomplishments and contributions to the United States’ development and history, according to the U.S. Mint.

Under the program, the mint will issue up to five new designs each year from 2022 to 2025. Honorees will be from a variety of fields and from ethnically, racially and geographically diverse backgrounds, the mint says.

Those chosen for the first year are:

— Angelou, celebrated poet and memoirist

— Wilma Mankiller, the Cherokee Nation’s first female principal chief

— Adelina Otero-Warren, a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement

— Sally Ride, the first U.S. woman in space

— Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American Hollywood film star

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Mankiller’s husband, Charlie Soap, expressed gratitude for Mankiller’s inclusion in the program, saying her influence and leadership made her a fitting choice.

Mankiller became one of the United States’ most visible Native American leaders during her 10 years as chief of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, from 1985 to 1995. She died in 2010.

“We thank the U.S. Mint for recognizing Wilma and the other recipients for such an honor,” Soap told Indian Country Today. “Wilma was a humble, spiritual, great leader whose leadership was not only for Cherokee people but for all women and races. The real value of this coin is the inspiration it brings to Indian people and women everywhere.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Three arrests have been made in connection to an alleged shooting that has left one person in...
Three arrests made in connection to Friday shooting

Latest News

FILE - This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and...
EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
Grand reopening for Ashley Homestore. Company Donates to Oasis A Safe Haven.
Ashley HomeStore donates $10,000 to domestic violence shelter
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, workers scan ballots as the Fulton County presidential...
Reports detail tense moments with Georgia election monitors