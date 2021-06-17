SWLA Arrest Report - June 16, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 16, 2021.

Tyler Scott Johnson, 20, Monroe: Instate detainer.

Joyce Ann Spillman, 50, Lake Charles: Simple battery.

Moses Jeffrey Lee, 39, Sulphur: Parole detainer.

Willis Malik Anderson, 23, New Iberia: Possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons.

Justin Presley Lepretre, 27, Jennings: Unlawful refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Milton John Pappillion, 52, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.