SWLA Arrest Report - June 16, 2021
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 16, 2021.
Tyler Scott Johnson, 20, Monroe: Instate detainer.
Joyce Ann Spillman, 50, Lake Charles: Simple battery.
Moses Jeffrey Lee, 39, Sulphur: Parole detainer.
Willis Malik Anderson, 23, New Iberia: Possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons.
Justin Presley Lepretre, 27, Jennings: Unlawful refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Milton John Pappillion, 52, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.