One dead following shooting spree in Phoenix West Valley; suspect in custody

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after they say a man shot four people in a shooting spree in West Valley Phoenix-area on Thursday, according to KPHO.

Eight separate scenes occurred throughout the area in a one-and-a-half-hour time span. The shootings happened in the area of 115th Avenue and Bell Road around noon, the Loop 303 and El Mirage Road in Surprise, and at an off-ramp of Loop 101 and Thunderbird, according to officials.

A total of 13 victims were involved with four of them suffering gunshot wounds. One of the victims died following the incidents according to police. The other three victims who were shot are expected to recover.

A suspect, an adult male, is in police custody.

The Loop 101 at Grand Avenue, the Loop 303 southbound at Lone Mountain Parkway, the on-ramps from Lake Pleasant, Lone Mpountain, and Happy Valley parkways are closed while authorities investigate.

