50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Officials to host buyout information sessions for Greinwich Terrace residents

Greinwich Terrace has flooded three times in the past four years.
Greinwich Terrace has flooded three times in the past four years.((Source: KPLC))
By Amanda Johnson
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - City and parish officials along with the Louisiana Watershed Initiative will offer two informational sessions for Greinwich Terrace residents about the neighborhood’s buyout program Tuesday.

Greinwich Terrace homeowners were offered voluntary buyouts in May as part of the LWI Statewide Buyout Program. This buyout option came after the neighborhood flooded for the third time in four years.

Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish officials say moving residents out of flood zones such as the Terrace and restoring natural floodplains will reduce flood risk throughout the area and lower flood insurance premiums.

The informational sessions will begin at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall. The same information will be given at both sessions. These sessions are only intended for residents of Greinwich Terrace.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Three arrests have been made in connection to an alleged shooting that has left one person in...
Three arrests made in connection to Friday shooting

Latest News

Alliance hires drone operator to inspect Contraband Bayou
Tropical system approaching the coast late Friday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watching the tropics which look to have very little impact on SW Louisiana
City of Oakdale, Louisiana.
Audit: Former clerk stole $360,000 from City of Oakdale
DSNAP Logo
DSNAP approved for certain zip codes in five parishes affected by May flooding