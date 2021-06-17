Officials to host buyout information sessions for Greinwich Terrace residents

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - City and parish officials along with the Louisiana Watershed Initiative will offer two informational sessions for Greinwich Terrace residents about the neighborhood’s buyout program Tuesday.

Greinwich Terrace homeowners were offered voluntary buyouts in May as part of the LWI Statewide Buyout Program. This buyout option came after the neighborhood flooded for the third time in four years.

Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish officials say moving residents out of flood zones such as the Terrace and restoring natural floodplains will reduce flood risk throughout the area and lower flood insurance premiums.

The informational sessions will begin at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall. The same information will be given at both sessions. These sessions are only intended for residents of Greinwich Terrace.

