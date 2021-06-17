50/50 Thursdays
LSU’s Marceaux, Crews earn All-America honors

LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux (11) and outfielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux (11) and outfielder Dylan Crews (3)(LSU Athletics)
By Bill Franques | LSU Athletics
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU) - LSU junior pitcher Landon Marceaux and freshman rightfielder Dylan Crews have each earned 2021 All-America recognition.

Marceaux was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America and by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), and Crews received third-team All-America honors from the NCBWA.

Marceaux, a right-hander from Destrehan, La., was 7-7 on the year with a 2.54 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 102.2 innings. A second-team All-SEC selection, he is No. 2 in the league in innings pitched, No. 6 in ERA and No. 6 in strikeouts.

He helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning a relief win on two days’ rest in the championship game versus Oregon after firing 101 pitches in a starting assignment against Gonzaga.

Marceaux was named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week after defeating South Carolina on April 15, firing a career-high 12 Ks while working seven shutout innings.

Crews, a product of Longwood, Fla., hit .362 (89-for-246) this season with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. He has received Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition.

Crews’ total of 18 home runs represents the most by a freshman in LSU single-season history, surpassing the mark of second baseman Mike Fontenot, who launched 17 dingers as a freshman in 2000.

Crews helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning all-tournament honors as he batted .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, four RBI and six runs scored.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

