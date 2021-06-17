Louisiana to offer scholarships, cash with grand prize of $1M as vaccine incentive program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana is launching a program to incentivize residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by giving away scholarships and cash prizes in July.

The governor said 14 vaccinated Louisiana residents will win prizes. Of those 14 residents, one will win $1 million.

Residents 18 years and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine have a chance to win $100,000 every week starting July 9 and a grand prize of $1,000,000 at the end of the month.

Residents between the ages of 12 and 17 who have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine are eligible to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships.

Registration for the lottery begins at 12 p.m. Monday, June 21. You can register for the lottery on Monday by clicking here.

Louisiana will have four weekly drawings for one $100,000 scholarship and one $100,000 cash prize. The final grand prize drawing on August 4, 2021 will award a $1 million cash award and five $100,000 scholarships. Overall awards will total $2.3 million, paid using federal COVID outreach dollars.

Schedule of drawings:

Enter by July 9, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 14 drawing

Enter by July 16, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing

Enter by July 23, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing

Enter by July 30, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing

Enter by July 31, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 Grand Prize Drawing

Need help getting a vaccine?

The three FDA-authorized COVID vaccines are very easy to find in Louisiana. People can call the vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The vaccine hotline can answer vaccine questions, schedule appointments, help people find a vaccine provider or community event near them, and connect people to medical professionals.

The federal government also runs Vaccines.gov, which helps people locate vaccination locations near them.

People can also text their ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish, to get the contact information of three locations near them with available vaccines.

