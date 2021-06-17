LCCP Trailblazers experience college recruitment surge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - During the offseason, high school players rest and prepare for the next season while others focus their attention on getting recruited. The LCCP Trailblazers have gained the attention of many college programs and are now seeing the fruit of their labor.

“I think we do a good job over here at Lake Charles College Prep giving our kids exposure and getting in contact with coaches to give them a chance to get to college,” said head coach Eric Franklin.

The Blazers have 10 student-athletes with college offers including running back TreVonte Citizen and defensive back Curley Reed who each hold multiple Power 5 offers.

“Well, my first offer was Memphis and then that same day I got Mississippi State. So after that, it really just started rolling in,” said Reed.

Reed and Citizen ultimately want to choose a program that is going to serve their needs on the football field and career path.

“I just want to find that right school for me,” Citizen said. “For myself.”

Citizen and Reed’s recruiting each have taken off in recent months, each earning four-star status by Rivals. Reed went from unranked in the 2023 class to a Top 150 player in the country. Meanwhile, Citizen to is Top 150 in the 2022 class with offers from LSU, USC Texas, and Michigan.

Despite their success on the recruiting trail, neither puts much stock in the rankings.

“I feel as stars don’t mean nothing,” Reed said. “It’s just about how you work and the connections that you know from people.”

Both Reed and Citizen feel that their game film and transcripts will carry more weight when talking with recruiters and coaches.

“What you produce on and off the field matters more because I know a lot of people who have no stars is way better than what their rankings are,” Citizen added.

Prep athletes understand that performing well on the field is only half the battle.

“Without grades, you can’t play football,” said junior defensive back Kevin Thomas. “Grades are the most important thing because football is not forever so you have to have something to fall back on.”

The other half of the recruitment battle for the Blazers in won in the classroom.

“Keep your grades, stay on top of your grades,” said sophomore linebacker Daylon Sibley. “Student comes first athlete comes second.”

