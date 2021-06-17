50/50 Thursdays
Juneteenth festival to kick off tonight

By Madison Glaser
Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Juneteenth is now an official holiday in the state of Louisiana.

Governor John Edwards signed house bill 554 into law, making the day those enslaved in the US learned of their freedom a permanent holiday.

All state offices will be closed half a day tomorrow in recognition of the new holiday.

In Lake Charles, Juneteenth celebrations kick off this evening.

Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services will start its three-day-long festival tonight with its black excellence awards at the Calcasieu Marine National Bank. At the award banquet, they will be honoring people in different services including community service, healthcare, justice, social justice, music and education.

The festival will continue into Friday with a pop-up shop located at 2000 Opelousas St from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..

Then guests can enjoy the rest of the evening with their free movie under the stars night featuring the movie, Soul.

They will close out the celebration with a free dental day from 8 a.m. to noon followed by fireworks and an evening of dancing at the Paramount Room.

More information can be found here.

Allen Parish will begin its Juneteenth celebration 10 a.m. Saturday with a parade through Oberlin hosted by the Allen Parish Juneteenth Committee. The festivities will continue at Veterans Memorial Park with guest speakers, activities for families and blood sugar tests to screen for diabetes.

In DeRidder, the celebration will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park. Guests can enjoy free food, drinks and item giveaways.

