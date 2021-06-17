50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watching the tropics which look to have very little impact on SW Louisiana

By Ben Terry
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today was certainly more enjoyable thanks to a drop in dewpoint temperatures from a northeasterly wind that kept humidity values much lower and our area from seeing a heat index. In addition to the lower humidity sunshine through the day made for a fantastic day to spend outdoors despite temperatures reaching the lower 90s. Through the evening, this drop in humidity will make for a little faster drop in temperatures and lows tonight that dip into the upper 60s to near 70.

Through the day on Friday, we’ll continue to monitor the Gulf closely as what could become Tropical Storm Claudette moves quickly toward the northern Gulf with a landfall expected over southeastern Louisiana very early Saturday morning. As the storm moves north, some outer bands of rain will likely move through during the afternoon, but these look to be quick passing and should not cause too many issues for outdoor activities. Humidity values will be a little higher tomorrow so those heat indices will be back in the lower 100s.

Landfall expected late Friday night
Landfall expected late Friday night(KPLC)

With the storm expected to make landfall around midnight Saturday morning, it will waste no time exiting the state by Saturday afternoon. Southwest Louisiana remaining west of landfall should experience minimal impacts. Other than tides running 1 to 2 feet higher than normal, rain will be minimal with only a few passing showers. Rain chances Saturday are reduced to around 40% with the bulk of our rain coming well after the storm makes landfall into Sunday and through early next week.

As the storm departs, it will pull tropical moisture up over Louisiana in its wake and that will mean some higher rain chances come into play by Sunday. Early next week a cold front will push into the state by Tuesday thus keeping higher than normal rain chances in place both Monday and Tuesday. Some indications are the possibility of 1 to 2 inches of rain through early next week with this front, with only minimal amounts actually associated with our tropical disturbance in the Gulf.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

