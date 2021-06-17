FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot afternoon ahead for our Thursday, tracking the tropics and some rain by the weekend

Back into the lower and middle 90's today (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re off to a a seasonable start for many this morning as temperatures are ranging across the area from a few lower and middle 70′s to upper 70′s to near 80 in others. Of course as we near sunrise temperatures may fall just a few degrees with many of us back into the middle 70′s by the time we are walking out the door heading to work.

Not feeling quiet as hot as you head out the door today (KPLC)

The forecast pretty much a carbon copy of the last few mornings we have seen with little rain on the radar and the mild and muggy temperatures being the bigger weather story and the heat will continue to be the top headline today as well as the tropics. For today though we don’t have to worry about anything tropical around the region as drier air is still in place and that will allow for yet another hot afternoon ahead. Temperatures warm quickly throughout the day once again thanks to a mostly sunny to partly cloudy start with highs once again reaching the middle 90′s. There is some good news however as this looks to be the last of the middle 90′s for the next few days as clouds and showers begin to approach from the south. Anything you may have to do outdoors today is looking to be just fine as rain chances remain low, just remember to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated if you plan on being outside for a prolonged period of time.

Invest 92-L with slightly higher winds, still disorganized (KPLC)

Looking into the next several days of course the big story will be Invest 92-L, which has slowly began to make its trek to the north as of this morning and that will continue to be the case through the day and into Friday. The question still remains on the exact track of the system, but as of this morning models are getting in better agreement that it will lift to the north and make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coastline into Saturday as a tropical depression or maybe a storm at its highest intensity. Some good news about that is Southwest Louisiana looks to stay more on the western side of the storm, which in this case is going to be the drier side of the storm so that should help to keep the heaviest of rainfall away from the area.

Somewhere along the Gulf can expect heavy rainfall, the threat extends from Texas to Florida (KPLC)

Of course things could change over the course of the next day so continue to monitor the forecast closely as we head over the next 24-48 hours. As of now we can expect some showers and maybe even a few storms to arrive on our Friday afternoon and evening with most of it remaining light with a few tropical downpours mixed in. Highs are a little cooler back into the upper 80′s to near 90 and stay there for the course of the weekend as well. Off and on showers and storms will continue through the weekend with the highest rain chances coming Saturday, but it won’t be raining all day long as there will be breaks. Thankfully our rain totals look to be on the lighter side with the heavier bands off to the east.

Rain chances increase for our Monday and Tuesday of next week (KPLC)

Into next week the daily afternoon shower and storm chances remain in the mix as a front will be pushing in from the north and that will help to trigger storms during the afternoons. Highs stay steady in the upper 80′s to near 90 right on through next week with rain totals over the next 7 days between 1-3 inches for many of us with some picking up a little more and some a little less. For now keep a close eye on the forecast, but for our Thursday enjoy the sunshine and stay cool!

Several inches of rain possible over the course of the next 7 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.