50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Boil advisory issued for parts of Singer

By KPLC Digital Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Singer, LA (KPLC) - Singerwater says they are issuing a precautionary boil advisory due to a water main break which caused the PSI to drop below the required level.

The precautionary boil advisory will be in effect until the water company has been notified by the Louisiana Health and Hospital that samples have cleared and the water is safe to drink, according to Singerwater.

The following areas and all intersecting roads are under the advisory:

· Hwy 27 intersecting Mitchell Road

· Coward Road/Windhaven/Cooper to Hwy 12

· Arthur Irwin Road to Roberts Lane Road (Hwy 389)

If you live within these areas, including all intersecting roads you are under a Precautionary Boil Advisory.

Please boil your water for one full minute, and the minute begins after the water has come to a full rolling boil.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Three arrests have been made in connection to an alleged shooting that has left one person in...
Three arrests made in connection to Friday shooting

Latest News

Alliance hires drone operator to inspect Contraband Bayou
Tropical system approaching the coast late Friday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watching the tropics which look to have very little impact on SW Louisiana
City of Oakdale, Louisiana.
Audit: Former clerk stole $360,000 from City of Oakdale
DSNAP Logo
DSNAP approved for certain zip codes in five parishes affected by May flooding
Greinwich Terrace has flooded three times in the past four years.
Officials to host buyout information sessions for Greinwich Terrace residents