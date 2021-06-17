Boil advisory issued for parts of Singer

Singer, LA (KPLC) - Singerwater says they are issuing a precautionary boil advisory due to a water main break which caused the PSI to drop below the required level.

The precautionary boil advisory will be in effect until the water company has been notified by the Louisiana Health and Hospital that samples have cleared and the water is safe to drink, according to Singerwater.

The following areas and all intersecting roads are under the advisory:

· Hwy 27 intersecting Mitchell Road

· Coward Road/Windhaven/Cooper to Hwy 12

· Arthur Irwin Road to Roberts Lane Road (Hwy 389)

If you live within these areas, including all intersecting roads you are under a Precautionary Boil Advisory.

Please boil your water for one full minute, and the minute begins after the water has come to a full rolling boil.

