Ashley HomeStore donates $10,000 to domestic violence shelter

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ashley HomeStore has donated $10,000 to the domestic violence shelter Oasis A Safe Haven.

The shelter was closed for repair following damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta last year. The donation will be used to replace dressers, couches, chairs, nightstands, as well as other furnishings lost in the storms.

Oasis A Safe Haven is the only shelter specifically for domestic violence victims in Calcasieu Parish.

