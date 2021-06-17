50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Ashley HomeStore donates $10,000 to domestic violence shelter

Grand reopening for Ashley Homestore. Company Donates to Oasis A Safe Haven.
Grand reopening for Ashley Homestore. Company Donates to Oasis A Safe Haven.(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville and Andrea Robinson
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ashley HomeStore has donated $10,000 to the domestic violence shelter Oasis A Safe Haven.

The shelter was closed for repair following damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta last year. The donation will be used to replace dressers, couches, chairs, nightstands, as well as other furnishings lost in the storms.

Oasis A Safe Haven is the only shelter specifically for domestic violence victims in Calcasieu Parish.

To learn more or to donate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Three arrests have been made in connection to an alleged shooting that has left one person in...
Three arrests made in connection to Friday shooting

Latest News

The school board says no action is necessary for students to participate, and families who...
All Calcasieu students eligible for free meals next school year
Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana’s new COVID vaccine incentives
The Department of Commerce says the EDA grant, to be matched with $687,500 in local funds, is...
U.S. Department of Commerce invests $2.8 million in CARES Act assistance to create LNG Center of Excellence in Lake Charles
After hearing from residents, the Lake Charles City Council on Wednesday voted against a...
City votes against homeless shelter