Alliance hires drone operator to inspect Contraband Bayou

By Theresa Schmidt
Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The local Alliance for Positive Growth is doing its part to try to get drainage improvements to move forward as fast as possible.

Many people complain Contraband Bayou has not been cleaned in years and blame the waterway for the flooding of many homes.

The group of some 130 business leaders hired a drone operator to fly over and photograph the area - to try to identify areas where trees or limbs or other debris are blocking drainage.

Alliance for Positive Growth report on Contraband Bayou
Report with Images
Aerial video of bayou

Alliance President Jeremy Stine said the findings demand action.

“You’ve heard of beaver dams, we’ve got actual litter dams throughout our entire Calcasieu Parish drainage lateral system,” Jeremy Stine said. “After the flooding, we decided to commission an actual report and drone services one week after the May 17 flooding.”

Stine says the purpose is to work hand in hand with local governments to expedite drainage improvements needed.

The alliance’s executive director will be at tonight’s Calcasieu Police Jury meeting at 5:30.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

