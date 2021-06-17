All Calcasieu students eligible for free meals next school year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board says they are excited to announce that all students will be eligible to eat breakfast and lunch at school next year free of charge.

The school board says the announcement comes after the United States Department of Agriculture deemed that all CPSB schools qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision due to the recent events faced by the area.

“This is great news for all of our students and their families,” School Nutrition Program Director Jacqueline Richard said. “The School Nutrition Program supports student success by providing healthy, flavorful meals every day. We are thrilled to be able to serve all Calcasieu Parish students free of charge next school year, which in turn will remove at least one burden from our families.”

The school board says no action is necessary for students to participate, and families who normally complete meal applications will not need to do so this coming year.

