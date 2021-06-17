Academy partners Big Brothers Big Sisters for Father’s Day shopping spree

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ahead of Father’s Day, Academy Sports + Outdoors in Lake Charles decided to partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana and surprise five big brothers who play a key father figure role in the lives of their mentees with a shopping spree.

According to Margot Ledet, senior public relations specialist for Academy, the child and big brother will each be presented with a $500 Academy gift card.

Ledet says Academy is proud to partner with Big Brother Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana to provide a special thank you to the various kinds of father figures within its community.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.