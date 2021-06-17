50/50 Thursdays
223 McNeese Student-Athletes make 2020-21 Commissioner’s Honor Roll

(Source: McNeese State University)
By McNeese Sports Information
Updated: 1 hour ago
FRISCO, TX - McNeese placed a total of 223 student-athletes on the 2020-21 Southland Conference Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll, the league office released the list earlier today. A total of 51 student-athletes posting a perfect 4.0 GPA through the season.

Of those 223, which ranked as the fifth-highest total of the 13 league schools, a total of 51 earned a perfect 4.0-grade point average.

The Cowboy football team led the McNeese department with 52 honor roll student-athletes.

Following football on the department’s honor roll list was baseball with 33, women’s soccer and women’s track & field had 23 followed by softball 20, men’s track & field 15, women’s cross country 11, volleyball 10, women’s basketball, and women’s golf 7, men’s basketball and women’s tennis 6, men’s cross country and men’s golf 5.

Baseball led the way with eight student-athletes with a 4.0 GPA followed by women’s track and field 7, softball 6, football, volleyball, and women’s soccer 5, women’s golf 4, men’s track and field and women’s cross country 3, men’s cross country and women’s tennis 2, and women’s basketball 1.

For the league, a total of 2,502 student-athletes earned honor roll status with Central Arkansas leading the way with 251 followed by Incarnate Word 246, Stephen F. Austin 232, Abilene Christian 229, McNeese 223, Houston Baptist 204, Northwestern State 203, Sam Houston 183, Lamar 167, Southeastern La. 163, Nicholls and Texas A&M-CC 156, and New Orleans 89.

In order to be named to the Southland Commissioner’s Honor Roll, student-athletes must have earned a minimum GPA of 3.00 and have been eligible to compete in their conference sport during the 2020-21 season.

