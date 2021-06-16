Wedding industry booming with many restrictions being lifted

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Couples were forced to cancel or postpone their big day as the coronavirus surged. With restrictions on large gatherings ending, wedding venues and vendors are now in high demand.

Wedding vendors are finally seeing the light at the of the tunnel. After months of uncertainty, the wedding industry is booming as couples are racing to the altar.

“It’s very much alive than what it was in 2020, which was completely dead,” photographer Emily Fuselier said.

“I love the normal. I love the confidence that people are having about hosting again,” event coordinator Sara Lasher said. “We’re no longer worried that people won’t show up and you will spend all this money for no one to come. We are no longer worried about guests not having a sense of safety when they come.”

After the majority of their clients postponed for 2021 or later, months went by with no inquires or income for many vendors.

“I didn’t start actually getting inquiries until about August - is when we started seeing people wanting to start planning or not wanting to wait anymore to have their wedding and whatnot,” Fuselier said.

“We had months and months with no income, no clients or anything,” Ashley Myrick, owner of Enchanted Elegance Event Center, said.

Now, the calendars of these vendors are almost completely full.

“We are booked out till, I want to say, the middle of 2022. I mean we still have some openings, but we’ve never booked this far in advance,” Fuselier said.

“They are able to get out of quarantine, they’re wanting to have parties and they’re ready to celebrate weddings and showers, parties - things like that. Actually, a lot of our Saturdays are pretty much booked up for the year,” Myrick said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.