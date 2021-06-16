Tips and tricks to help clear your mind

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It’s been a stressful year, to say the least for many in Southwest Louisiana.

From all of the drama on capitol hill to the pandemic and storms that just keep brewing, sometimes you just have to stop and take a breath.

Co-Owner of Seed Yoga and Flower Massage, Stuart Cormier gives us some tips and tricks we can use to help clear our minds.

For starters, he says we should notice our breath. It’s important to notice what our breath sounds like, how deep our breath is traveling down into our lungs, this can help calm our nervous system. Noticing your breath is a very simple technic but an intro to meditation.

He also encourages what’s called, “the long exhale.” This method requires you to take account of your inhale and allowing your exhale to last longer. Eventually, this will make you exhale twice as long as you inhale.

He suggests another method of controlled breathing referred to as audible breath. As your breathing normally, restrict the back of your throat and you’ll start to make a whisper sound. Being able to hear your internal breath can help you focus on your breath.

He encourages the use of a wall or to lie down to allow the expansion of your lungs. This will help for deeper breaths as well as aligning the spine, allowing your body to get into the relaxation mode that your nervous system needs.

Cormier offers yin-style classes that help focus on breathing and relaxation. More information about Seed Yoga and Flower Massage can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.