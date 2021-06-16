SWLA authorities remind residents of dangers from heat after 2-year-old dies after being left in hot car in Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 2-year-old boy died after being left in a hot car for an extended period of time Monday afternoon.

Iberia Parish deputies are unsure of how long the child was left unattended. It’s the first hot car death reported in Louisiana this year, the fourth across the Nation.

Small children and even pets are at the mercy of the heat when left behind in a car. The temperatures inside of an unattended car can rise very quickly, causing heat exhaustion, heat stroke, or even death.

It can be a matter of minutes for life threatening temperatures to climb inside of a car, especially when it’s already hot out. With a tragedy like this happening in the state, local authorities in Southwest Louisiana want to remind residents of the dangers the heat can cause.

According to KidsandCars.org, a hot car death can happen even when outside temperatures are as low as 60 degrees.

“With the temperatures we’re having now, you know, that could mean life and death. It doesn’t take long for that to happen,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “Please be vigilant about this. Summer time’s here, it only takes about 10 minutes for the car temperature to rise 20 degrees.”

Though in most cases, children are left behind on accident, Mancuso said he wants to remind people that leaving pets or small children in your car unattended or unsupervised is against the law. See law RS 32:295.3.

“We just want people to be careful and understand that it’s getting hot, and this can happen. This can even happen in the milder conditions if you leave them long enough. So, just be extra cautious and do a lot of extra steps,” Mancuso said.

Mancuso also said that bystanders are able to help when they see a child or animal in this type of emergency situation. He said to call 911 immediately and take proper action. The person attempting to rescue the occupant inside the car, by law, has immunity from liability. See laws RS 37:1738 and RS 37:1738.1

Tips on how to prevent hot car deaths:

- Look before you Lock - get in the habit of always opening the back door to check the back seat before leaving your vehicle. Make sure no child has been left behind.

- Create a reminder to check the back seat. Put something you’ll need like your cell phone, handbag in the back seat so that you have to open the back door to retrieve that item every time you park.

· Keep a large stuffed animal in the child’s car seat. When the child is placed in the car seat, put the stuffed animal in the front passenger seat. It’s a visual reminder that the child is in the back seat.

· Make sure you have a strict policy in place with your childcare provider about daycare drop-off. Everyone involved in the care of your child should always be aware of their whereabouts. If your your child will not be attending daycare as scheduled, it is the parents’ responsibility to call and inform the childcare provider. If your child dose not show up as scheduled; and they do not receive a call from the parent, the childcare provider pledges to contact you immediately to ensure the safety of your child.

· Keep vehicles locked at all times, even in driveways or garage, so kids cannot accidently lock themselves inside. Ask home visitors, childcare providers and neighbors to do the same.

· Keep keys out of the reach of children.

· If a child goes missing, immediately check the inside passenger compartments and trunk of all vehicles in the area very carefully, even if they are locked. A child may lock the car doors after entering a vehicle on their own, but may not be able to unlock them.

· If you see a child alone in a vehicle, get involved. Call 911 immediately. If the child seems hot or sick, get them out as quickly as possible.

· Be especially careful during busy times, schedule changes and periods of crisis or holiday. This is when many tragedies occur.

· Teach a child to honk the horn if they get stuck in a car.

Tips provided by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office and KidsandCars.org.

